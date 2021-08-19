No deal on St. Louis County mask mandate; judge issues preliminary injunction

CLAYTON — Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking St. Louis County from enforcing its mask mandate.
Her order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.
"This court's decision is purely one of the relevant laws. The court notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a political issue since it first emerged in this country and has continued to be a political flash point for many," Ribaudo's order said. "The court implored for the parties to work together for the benefit of the public to find common ground as this virus continues to be a very real and significant danger to the state of Missouri, St. Louis County, and the world."
The preliminary injunction orders St. Louis County to include the preliminary injunction on St. Louis County's websites and social media pages wherever the mask mandate order is also published.
Thursday's order comes a couple of weeks since she issued a restraining order temporarily halting county officials from enforcing the July 26 order from County Executive Sam Page and Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan. That order mirrored one issued by the city of St. Louis and required masks in indoor public places and on public transportation for people 5 and older.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued St. Louis County the same day the order was issued. The next day, the County Council voted 5-2 to rescind the mask mandate, but Page asserted the health order still stood. That's when Schmitt’s office sought a restraining order, which Ribaudo granted Aug. 3.
In court hearings Tuesday and Wednesday, Ribaudo implored the parties to reach an agreement but lawyers Thursday said that after days of negotiations, they remained deadlocked.
Ribaudo's order said St. Louis County residents are caught between the July 26 order and the council's next-day vote to rescind it. She said the county's insistence on a mandate is, by its own admission, a "hollow threat which is unlikely to garner compliance if they have no intention to enforce."
"It is difficult to understand why the county defendants maintain a mandate is necessary if those tasked with enforcing it have no intention to do so, invariably making a mandate merely a recommendation," Ribaudo's order said.
The judge said the injunction will give St. Louis County citizens "a clear statement as to their legal obligations and rights with regards to face coverings, although it remains the court's hope that our citizens will respect one another and where appropriate wear face coverings to protect themselves and others from the highly contagious COVID-19 virus."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.