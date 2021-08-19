No deal on St. Louis County mask mandate; judge issues preliminary injunction

CLAYTON — Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking St. Louis County from enforcing its mask mandate.

Her order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.

"This court's decision is purely one of the relevant laws. The court notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a political issue since it first emerged in this country and has continued to be a political flash point for many," Ribaudo's order said. "The court implored for the parties to work together for the benefit of the public to find common ground as this virus continues to be a very real and significant danger to the state of Missouri, St. Louis County, and the world."

The preliminary injunction orders St. Louis County to include the preliminary injunction on St. Louis County's websites and social media pages wherever the mask mandate order is also published.

