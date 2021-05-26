No foul play suspected in death of woman found in Franklin County woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Investigators suspect no foul play in the death of a woman whose body was found this week in Franklin County woods.

The body of Jamie Jost-Hammock was discovered Tuesday morning near Westwoods Road and Quiet Valley Court, in a heavily wooded area near St. Clair.

Sheriff Steve Pelton released her name Wednesday and said she had been reported missing May 18.

Pelton said an autopsy verified her identity but he didn't say how the woman died, just that no foul play was suspected.

