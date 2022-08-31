No injuries after Molotov cocktail found on lot near St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — No one was injured Tuesday when police found a Molotav cocktail that had already burned on a parking lot near a St. Louis County school.

Police found the device just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of Mackenzie Road, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus. The glass bottle contained a flammable substance and a rag. Another broken bottle was found nearby in the parking lot.

The nearby school is Holy Cross Academy, St. John Paul II Campus, at 7748 Mackenzie Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Panus said the device appeared to have burned but caused no damage.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is handling the investigation. Police released no additional details Wednesday. Panus said in an email that police weren't aware of any threats to the school.

The Archdiocese declined to say more, citing the police investigation, but released a letter that Holy Cross Academy President Terry Cochran sent a letter to parents on Tuesday.

Cochran said in part, "It’s our understanding that there was suspicious material found in the parking lot away from the building near where the buses were parked."

Police were called, and the parking lot was turned over to investigators. The campus was closed while police did their work. Once police said the area was safe, the campus reopened.