No one was injured Wednesday in a three-alarm blaze at a metal-container plant in Arnold.
The Rock Community Fire Department said the fire was reported about 3 a.m. Wednesday at Metal Container Corp., 42 Tenbrook Industrial Court.
The same plant caught fire in August 2017. At the time, firefighters said the five-alarm fire started in a kiln, the oven where cans are put through.
In 2016, Anheuser-Busch completed a $160 million expansion of the plant, doubling production capacity to 1 billion aluminum bottles annually. With the expansion, the facility totaled 480,000 square feet of manufacturing space.