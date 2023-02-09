No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a vacant brick building collapsed in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department said part of the four-story structure toppled in the 900 block of Tyler Street, near Interstate 70. The call came out around 8:30 a.m.

Crews were using a drone to take a closer look at the commercial building, which had some unstable walls still standing. So far, there are no signs of anyone injured or trapped inside.

810A reports: UAV searches negative. EB I-70 at Madison exit closed. Access to the area restricted/cordoned off. @SLMPD also on scene.



No injuries immediately reported.#STLCity pic.twitter.com/FXZjkUu9Q4 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 9, 2023

The area has been cordoned off and some traffic is being diverted because of the debris.

City property records say the owners applied for a demolition permit on Dec. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.