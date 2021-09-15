No medical, dental care at St. Louis workhouse, officials say

The city is in the process of repairing the locks, as well as upgrading the control panels used to operate the doors, but the work isn't expected to be completed until the last quarter of 2022, officials said Tuesday.

Richard Bradley, president of the St. Louis Board of Public Service, told the commission that the previous administration had allocated $7 million for repairs, and the city had already spent $6 million of that. To complete security repairs, Bradley said, the city will need an additional $12.5 million.

"We asked for new locks in 2014 when I got here," Carson pointed out. He told the aldermen that after the third floor is reopened, "you'll have a jail that will carry you for the next 20, 30 years, with medium-maximum security locks and the most updated software."

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd expressed frustration at those who advocated for the closure of the workhouse, and said he was concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19 at the crowded downtown jail.

"Nobody is going to convince me that the people in the justice center who are packed in there like sardines are in a better place than they were at MSI," Boyd said. "I'm tired of the lies, the misinformation, the political shenanigans with people's lives."

