ST. LOUIS — After extending the deadline for 10 days, CrimeStoppers no longer has a cutoff date for people to receive up to a $30,000 reward for information on the killings of four St. Louis children.
The information must lead to an arrest, and the tips can be made anonymously.
Usually, people who give CrimeStoppers information that leads to an arrest receive $5,000, but the tip line says donors have supplied an extra $25,000 for information on the killings of children ages 10 and under.
The four children ages 10 and under are: Jurnee Thompson, 8; Kayden Johnson, 2; Kennedi Powell, 3; and Eddie Hill IV, 10.
At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in St. Louis this year.
Those wanting to reach CrimeStoppers can call 866-371-8477, and the tip line says it has no caller ID, voicemail or any way to trace an IP address.
City officials announced the offer Aug. 24, a day after Jurnee was shot and killed outside a restaurant near Soldan High School.