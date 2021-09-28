No one hurt in St. Louis County officer-involved shooting; investigation underway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in which no one was hurt is being investigated by police department detectives, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m., when officers from the county's special response unit were attempting to arrest a domestic assault suspect in the 10400 block of Lord Drive, police said. The location is in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County.

As the suspect exited his vehicle, he pointed a gun at an officer, who then fired his weapon at the suspect, police said. No one was struck, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a release.

The officer involved is 38, and has been with the department for six years, Panus said. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

No additional information was available on the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact county police at (636) 529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward should contact CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

