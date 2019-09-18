Hundreds of motorcyclists gather on 4th Street near Chouteau Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis at the start of a ride on the streets and highways that clogged traffic and kept St. Louis police busy . Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
motorcyclists perform tricks in a parking lot at Big St. Charles Motorsports as a crowd gathers to watch after the Ride of the Century on Saturday, September 15, 2012. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A motorcyclist performs a "wheelie" on Memorial Drive on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — No tickets were issued, but 13 motorcycles were towed during this year's Ride of the Century, the annual event when stunt motorcyclists converge on St. Louis by the hundreds, pulling wheelies and high-speed tricks all over the city.
There may be large groups of ATVs & motorcycles in #STL this weekend w/the Ride of the Century. REMINDER: operating ATVs on City streets & recklessly driving motor vehicles (incl. motorcycles) is against the law. Violators are subject to arrest & the towing of the ATV/motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/3INkN3hdzb
Motorcyclists began arriving Thursday from around the country, hauling their motorcycles by trailer or riding into the city. Previous rides have drawn 3,000 motorcyclists here.
St. Louis police issued no tickets, but towed 13 motorcycles that were parked on the sidewalk this year, police said Wednesday. Last summer, the department issued 15 tickets and towed nine motorcycles during the event.
St. Louis police put out a warning on Thursday on social media in advance of the event. Recklessly driving motorcycles and ATVs on city streets is illegal, and officers could tow offenders' vehicles, the department warned.
St. Louis police set up check points on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. They handed out tickets to riders if they didn't have a drivers license or proof of insurance. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Motorcyclists ignore the signs and gather at a gas station on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis next to Rally's while they wait for the start of the ride. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Cyclists wave at their friends after St. Louis police told them to move away from in front of the Old Cathedral on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Hundreds of motorcyclists roar past cars on Memorial Drive on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis at the start of a rally that saw cyclists clogging the roads. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police set up check points on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. They handed out tickets to riders if they didn't have a drivers license or proof of insurance. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Hundreds of motorcyclists roar past cars on Memorial Drive on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis at the start of a rally that saw cyclists clogging the roads. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The annual "Ride of the Century" was held in downtown St. Louis as thousands of motorcycles gathered on St. Louis streets on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. Large groups of speeding cycles blocked traffic and ignored traffic laws while performing stunts on their bikes. St. Louis police were kept busy trying to control the participants.
Motorcyclists signal to other riders to get off the highway at westbound I-44 at Grand Avenue on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police set up check points on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. They handed out tickets to riders if they didn't have a drivers license or proof of insurance. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Motorcyclists ignore the signs and gather at a gas station on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis next to Rally's while they wait for the start of the ride. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Electronic highway message boards warn drivers to watch for motorcycles on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
On signal at 2pm, motorcyclists formed one large group at 4th Street and Chouteau on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Cyclists wave at their friends after St. Louis police told them to move away from in front of the Old Cathedral on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Bystanders photographed the start of the motorcycle rally on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A motorist reachers out and "fist-bumps" with cyclists as they drive by on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A rider on a motorcycle looks back as a group of cyclists drive onto westbound I-44 on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Hundreds of motorcyclists roar past cars on Memorial Drive on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis at the start of a rally that saw cyclists clogging the roads. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police set up check points on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2013, in downtown St. Louis. They handed out tickets to riders if they didn't have a drivers license or proof of insurance. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
