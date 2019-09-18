Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — No tickets were issued, but 13 motorcycles were towed during this year's Ride of the Century, the annual event when stunt motorcyclists converge on St. Louis by the hundreds, pulling wheelies and high-speed tricks all over the city.

Motorcyclists began arriving Thursday from around the country, hauling their motorcycles by trailer or riding into the city. Previous rides have drawn 3,000 motorcyclists here.

St. Louis police issued no tickets, but towed 13 motorcycles that were parked on the sidewalk this year, police said Wednesday. Last summer, the department issued 15 tickets and towed nine motorcycles during the event.

St. Louis police put out a warning on Thursday on social media in advance of the event. Recklessly driving motorcycles and ATVs on city streets is illegal, and officers could tow offenders' vehicles, the department warned.

Stunt cycles flood downtown St. Louis

The annual "Ride of the Century" was held in downtown St. Louis as thousands of motorcycles gathered on St. Louis streets on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. Large groups of speeding cycles blocked traffic and ignored traffic laws while performing stunts on their bikes. St. Louis police were kept busy trying to control the participants.

