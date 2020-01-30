Non-profit sues Jefferson County mobile home park, alleging pollution of Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A non-profit sued an 80-acre mobile home park here, alleging that the owners have repeatedly discharged excess pollution into the Big River with no consequences from state or federal officials.

Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper's lawsuit says that the Byrnes Mill Farms community's operators have failed to properly operate pollution control equipment, violated their discharge permit and failed to monitor and report pollutant discharges to officials.

Wednesday's lawsuit in U.S. District Court in St. Louis says that the release of pollutants, including E. coli and ammonia, threatens freshwater mussels and other wildlife and the ability to use and enjoy the river.

It asks a judge to order the park to come into compliance with its discharge permit and impose thousands of dollars in penalties.

A park employee declined to comment on behalf of the the park's owners, saying they were reviewing the suit.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which helps enforce the discharge permit's requirements, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.