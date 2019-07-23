A groundskeeper at the Normandie Golf Club was killed in an apparent accident about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the club in Bel-Nor.
The worker, whose name has not yet been released, was mowing the grass on the 11th hole when the tractor he was driving overturned and pinned him underneath, a source said.
The golf course at 7605 St. Charles Rock Road is closed today and Wednesday.
University of Missouri-St. Louis police said no foul play is suspected, but would not release any further information until the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office finished its investigation.