NORMANDY — Normandy announced on Friday that its interim police chief is now permanent.

Tameika Sanders, 43, said she is proud to be the first Black female police chief for Normandy, and said she believes she is the first in St. Louis County.

"I hope to exemplify servant leadership and demonstrate why both minority and gender inclusion are essential in law enforcement," Sanders said on Friday.

Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann told the Post-Dispatch that he appointed Sanders as the top choice out of more than 15 candidates from a nationwide search. Beckmann said he made the appointment after consulting with the council and city administrator.

“She’s well-respected in the entire community and even beyond Normandy. I’m excited for her,” Beckman said.

Normandy patrols its own boundaries, and several surrounding municipalities, including Bellerive Acres, Belridge, Cool Valley, Glen Echo Park and Pasadena Park.

Sanders, has served the department for more than 15 years, as captain and sergeant before becoming the city’s interim police chief following the resignation of Chief Mark Hall last fall.

Beckmann, along with some residents and a councilwoman, began calling for Hall to step down after a police report from 2013 surfaced in which a woman accused Hall of striking her and destroying her belongings. He had been working as a St. Louis police officer at the time. He denied the allegations.

In July 2021, Sanders was fired by city council members in a closed session.

But in October, a judge found she was illegally fired.

In February, Sanders sued Normandy. Her's was one of more than three suits filed against the city in a four-month span accusing city officials and employees of racism, sexism and retaliation on whistleblowers. Sanders, whose suit is pending, declined to discuss the suit on Friday.

“I look forward to sharing my vision with the agency and hearing all of your valuable ideas,” said Sanders in an email to Normandy’s police department.