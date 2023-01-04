Normandy bus driver charged with molesting 13-year-old student

NORMANDY — A bus driver for the Normandy school district was charged Tuesday with sexually molesting a 13-year-old student.
Kyla Lewis, 33, of Hillsdale, was charged in St. Louis County court on three felonies: statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation and sexual contact with a student.
Lewis was working as a bus driver for Normandy schools where the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was a student, charges allege.
The victim told police Lewis sexually molested him on Dec. 20, court documents say.
Lewis' bond was set at $75,000, cash only. She remained in St. Louis County custody Wednesday.