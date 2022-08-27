Normandy High football opener marked by shooting in parking lot

WELLSTON — The first game of Normandy High School's football season on Saturday was marked by a shooting in the school's parking lot and police pursuit that resulted in one arrest in Charlack.

"We are thankful no person was struck by gunfire and no injuries occurred," North County Police Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin said in a statement about the 1:30 p.m. incident.

Martin said the shooting happened at the conclusion of a game against Confluence Preparatory Academy, when an adult male fired shots during "a large fight" in the lot at the school, at 6701 St. Charles Rock Road.

Martin said the man hopped into a vehicle and fled the area. He said police chased him, first in vehicles, then on foot, before arresting him in Charlack. Martin said police recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the incident.

Justin Whitaker, 16, who arrived late to the game and also missed the gunfire, said he wasn't phased by the recklessness.

"I feel at this point it can happen anywhere," said Whitaker, who plays on the line for Vashon High's football team. "I am used to it at this point. It doesn't really bother me anymore."