Normandy man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Normandy man was charged Wednesday in a January fatal shooting in north St. Louis County.

Isaiah Addison-Hill, 22, of the 7700 block of Circle Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Jan. 19 fatal shooting of Trevon Wright.

Wright, 21, was found shot to death about 11:45 a.m. at a Conoco gas station parking lot at 3675 Dunn Road, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court documents do not offer a motive. Charges say Addison-Hill "has continuously evaded all attempts by police to apprehend him despite retaining counsel and setting up meetings with law enforcement."

He was ordered held without bail. There was no lawyer listed for him in court records.

Wright had lived in the 12100 block of Jerries Lane in north St. Louis County, police said.

