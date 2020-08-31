Normandy man charged with murdering his grandmother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Normandy man was charged Monday with fatally shooting his grandmother three weeks ago in her home.

Anthony Branscomb, 40, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession. Bail was set at $200,000 cash.

His grandmother Delores Dalton, 87, was found fatally shot in her home Saturday evening in the 5600 block of Bermuda Drive. Police said relatives had asked authorities to check on her after not hearing from her in weeks.

Dalton's body was in "a late stage of decomposition" and her car was missing, charges say.

Dalton's grandson had lived with her but was not there when police found Dalton's body, according to Normandy police Chief Frank Mininni. Officers who were monitoring the home took Branscomb into custody Sunday morning when he showed up driving her car, he said.

Branscomb confessed to killing his grandmother on Aug. 8, Mininni said.

Branscomb has felony drug and burglary convictions in St. Louis. He also has a pending drug case.

A booking photo of Branscomb was not available Monday.

