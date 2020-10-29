 Skip to main content
Normandy man gets 5-year prison term in deadly shooting
CLAYTON — A Normandy man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2018 deadly shooting in Riverview.

Dominique M. Gilliam, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced count of voluntary manslaughter in the May 14, 2018, fatal shooting of Clarence Comer.

Dominique M. Gilliam, of Normandy, was charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of Clarence Comer, 31, on May 14, 2018.

Comer, 31, of St. Louis, was shot at a home in the 300 block of Scenic Drive. Authorities said Comer went there to retrieve belongings from an ex-girlfriend when Gilliam showed up and confronted Comer in the driveway. Gilliam fired two .45-caliber pistol shots at Comer. He died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gilliam was originally charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. His trial had been scheduled for next week before Judge John Borbonus, who sentenced Gilliam Thursday after accepting his guilty plea.

In exchange for Gilliam's plea, prosecutors dropped counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

