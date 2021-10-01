Normandy man gets life sentence in 2018 deaths of Olivette couple

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old Normandy man pleaded guilty Friday to the 2018 murder of an Olivette couple who were found days later in their car at the bottom of a ravine.

Deonta M. Johnson, of the 4600 block of San Diego Court, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of robbery and four counts of armed criminal action in the Nov. 29, 2018, deaths of Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, court documents say.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charges, charging documents say. A life sentence is calculated at 30 years. He also received a 15-year sentence on the robbery charges, which won't begin until he has served at least 85% of the murder sentence.

When charges initially were filed, he was facing counts of first-degree murder, and had pleaded not guilty.

Johnson had agreed to meet the couple in the 300 block of Bluff Drive, near Riverview and the St. Louis border, for a business transaction involving cellphones, police said. Johnson attempted to steal the property, causing an auto accident, charges said, and he then shot both victims in the head. Four shell casings were found inside the car.