Normandy man shot at, spit at police during arrest, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Normandy man was charged Wednesday with shooting at one St. Louis County police officer and spitting on another during his arrest.

Stedmen Duncan, 31, of the 7300 block of Florissant Road, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use and possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor assault.

Court documents say that as police were responding to a shooting involving Duncan about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Duncan aimed a gun and fired a shot at St. Louis County officers' marked patrol cars as they responded at the intersection of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Chambers Road. Officers ordered Duncan to drop the gun, prompting him to walk down Chambers and flourish his gun several times as he fled.

Duncan tossed the gun away as police caught up to him. As police were arresting him, he spit on one of the officers, charges say. Police found a 7.62x39 shell at the scene that matched the gun Duncan had.

"Defendant's actions almost killed two officers, and further put his own life in serious jeopardy," St. Louis County Officer Joseph Burgess said in court documents.

Duncan had a 2011 robbery conviction in St. Louis, which prohibits him from having a gun.

Duncan's bail was set at $300,000 cash-only, court records say. He did not yet have a lawyer.

