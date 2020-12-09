 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normandy man shot at, spit at police during arrest, charges say
0 comments

Normandy man shot at, spit at police during arrest, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Normandy man was charged Wednesday with shooting at one St. Louis County police officer and spitting on another during his arrest.

Stedmen Duncan, 31, of the 7300 block of Florissant Road, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use and possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor assault.

Court documents say that as police were responding to a shooting involving Duncan about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Duncan aimed a gun and fired a shot at St. Louis County officers' marked patrol cars as they responded at the intersection of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Chambers Road. Officers ordered Duncan to drop the gun, prompting him to walk down Chambers and flourish his gun several times as he fled.

Duncan tossed the gun away as police caught up to him. As police were arresting him, he spit on one of the officers, charges say. Police found a 7.62x39 shell at the scene that matched the gun Duncan had.

"Defendant's actions almost killed two officers, and further put his own life in serious jeopardy," St. Louis County Officer Joseph Burgess said in court documents.

Duncan had a 2011 robbery conviction in St. Louis, which prohibits him from having a gun.

Duncan's bail was set at $300,000 cash-only, court records say. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Stedmen Duncan

Stedmen Duncan was charged Dec. 9, 2020, with shooting at and spitting on police during an arrest in St. Louis county.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports