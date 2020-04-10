Normandy officer hurt by broken glass in exchange of gunfire with fleeing suspect

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Friday to confirm that officer's injury was from broken glass.
ST. LOUIS — A Normandy police officer was injured by broken glass Thursday when police exchanged gunfire with a fleeing suspect, police said.
At about 11 a.m., Normandy officers tried to pull over a car wanted in connection with an earlier shooting in Maryland Heights. The car fled onto Interstate 70 and exited at Adelaide Avenue in St. Louis.
The car, a 2012 Kia Optima, stopped and a man armed with a rifle got out of the passenger side, police said. The gunman, 31, began firing at officers in the 1400 block of Adelaide, officials said.
Two Normandy officers, who were in a marked patrol car, took cover and returned fire. One of the Normandy officers suffered injuries to his face from broken glass, police said. The injuries were minor and the officer was treated at the scene.
The gunman ran off but was captured and arrested, police said. A 29-year-old woman who was driving the Kia stayed in the vehicle and was arrested.
Neither suspect was injured. Police recovered two firearms. The injured Normandy officer has been an officer for 15 years. The other officer has been on the force for 27 years.
The Optima was seen to have bullet holes in the rear. That car and the Normandy police car were surrounded by evidence markers.
Sandra Murray, who lives near the scene, said she heard the exchange of gunfire. Murray said she saw a man who was carrying a rifle run and hide under her neighbor's porch.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation.
The earlier shooting in Maryland Heights was at Dorsett Road and Progress Parkway. That shooting left one man seriously hurt, police said.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
