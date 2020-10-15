 Skip to main content
Normandy police chief suspended amid internal investigation
NORMANDY — Police Chief Frank Mininni has been suspended with pay amid an internal investigation, according to Normandy's city clerk, Sharon Warren.

Warren said she didn't know when Mininni's suspension began and could not divulge further details. She referred questions to Normandy's city attorney, Steven Garrett, who did not return phone calls seeking an explanation.

Acting Normandy Mayor Pro Tem Maurice Hunt could not be reached. Mininni did not return phone calls seeking comment.

The city has not yet responded to the Post-Dispatch's request Tuesday under the Missouri Sunshine Law for records related to the suspension.

Mininni has been police chief since 2009 and has served the department since 1997, according to Normandy's website.

Normandy Chief Frank Mininni

Normandy police Chief Frank Mininni, in 2012. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
