Normandy police officer hit by vehicle on I-170 near St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Normandy police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on northbound Interstate 170 on Friday.

Missouri Highway Patrol received reports of the officer being hit around 7:30 p.m. near the St. Charles Rock Road exit, according to the highway patrol. The officer was out of his vehicle when he was hit, they noted.

The officer was reportedly conscious and breathing, but his condition was not immediately available. Police had not released details about the crash.

Missouri Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed that traffic was backed up around the St. Charles Rock Road exit on I-170 with many patrol cars. And MoDOT officials were warning drivers via Twitter to expect delays.

Traffic was being rerouted from I-170 onto Page Avenue as of about 8:45 p.m. because the St. Charles Rock Road exit was closed.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.