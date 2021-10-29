Normandy police officer hit while helping disabled vehicle on I-170

Updated at 10 p.m. with more details on the crash.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Normandy police officer was expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle on northbound Interstate 170 on Friday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol received reports of the officer being hit around 7:30 p.m. near the St. Charles Rock Road exit, according to Cpl. Dallas Thompson, who noted the officer was out of his vehicle when he was hit.

Thompson said the officer was alert after the incident, and expected to pull through, but still being evaluated for injuries at an area hospital.

The officer was responding to a disabled vehicle against the median in the inside northbound lane of I-170. Initially the officer was in his patrol vehicle with the driver of the disabled car, but got out to check whether a tow truck would be needed, Thompson said.

Shortly after he stepped out, a Missouri Department of Transportation emergency response vehicle pulled behind the officer, and activated its emergency lights, slowing oncoming traffic. One of the vehicles that slowed down was struck from behind by another vehicle, and the impact caused the vehicle in front to lose control and hit the officer, the state trooper said.