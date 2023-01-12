Normandy public works employee killed while felling trees

NORMANDY — A public works employee died this week while felling trees, said Mayor Mark Beckman.
Harold Parker, 56, died around 9:30 a.m. while cutting down and removing trees in Hoelzel Park.
Parker's death triggered an investigation by the Missouri Department of Labor Relations.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
