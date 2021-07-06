North Carolina city announces hiring of Ferguson police chief

FERGUSON — Police Chief Jason Armstrong is heading to North Carolina to take the top job at a police department there, according to the municipality that hired him.
Neither Armstrong nor Ferguson’s city attorney, Apollo Carey, could be immediately reached to confirm the move on Tuesday. But the city where Armstrong is headed, Apex, North Carolina, announced the hiring on its government website, saying his first day as chief will be Aug. 2. The Apex Police Department also posted the news on its Facebook page.
Armstrong was sworn in as Ferguson’s latest police chief in July 2019, replacing Delrish Moss, who took over in 2016. The chief’s job has seen quite a bit of turnover since 2014, when the police shooting of Michael Brown sparked unrest and protests in Ferguson and the region, drawing nationwide attention and ultimately leading to a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the Apex announcement, Armstrong was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He arrived in Ferguson after serving as a captain and interim police chief in the Forest Park Police Department, near Atlanta.
Armstrong was selected for the job in Ferguson over other applicants that included the interim chief at the time, Frank McCall, who is now the city’s assistant chief of police.
The departure of Armstrong will create an additional vacancy among the city’s top jobs. Currently, Ferguson’s fire chief, John Hampton, is also acting as the interim city manager after the departure of Jeffrey Blume, the former city manager.