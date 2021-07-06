North Carolina city announces hiring of Ferguson police chief

FERGUSON — Police Chief Jason Armstrong is heading to North Carolina to take the top job at a police department there, according to the municipality that hired him.

Neither Armstrong nor Ferguson’s city attorney, Apollo Carey, could be immediately reached to confirm the move on Tuesday. But the city where Armstrong is headed, Apex, North Carolina, announced the hiring on its government website, saying his first day as chief will be Aug. 2. The Apex Police Department also posted the news on its Facebook page.

Armstrong was sworn in as Ferguson’s latest police chief in July 2019, replacing Delrish Moss, who took over in 2016. The chief’s job has seen quite a bit of turnover since 2014, when the police shooting of Michael Brown sparked unrest and protests in Ferguson and the region, drawing nationwide attention and ultimately leading to a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.