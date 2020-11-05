North Carolina man admits extorting St. Louis company

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a St. Louis company pleaded guilty to a federal extortion charge Thursday and admitted threatening to release proprietary company information.

Gregory Clark, 54, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in March.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll said during Thursday's hearing that Clark was fired on Feb. 14 by his employer, identified in court only as "DW." A few days later, he sent a lengthy email to a former co-worker, threatening to give proprietary information, including billing and pricing information, to competitors and clients.

In phone calls with his former company's lawyer, Clark demanded cash for return of the information, Carroll said. Ultimately, he returned the information without meeting with anyone or receiving any money, she said.

Asked by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White if he was guilty, Clark said his "interpretation" of some of the events was different. But he then said that he did what Carroll said he did.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Clark could face two or more years in prison when sentenced in February.

