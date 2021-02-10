North Carolina man gets probation for attempting to extort St. Louis company

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a St. Louis company was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for threatening to release proprietary company information to competitors and clients.

After Gregory Clark was fired in February 2020 by his employer, identified in court only as DW, he emailed a former co-worker and threatened to share billing and pricing information with others, prosecutors said. He later demanded cash from a company lawyer to return the information, although he eventually returned the information without receiving any money.