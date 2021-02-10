 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina man gets probation for attempting to extort St. Louis company
0 comments

North Carolina man gets probation for attempting to extort St. Louis company

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a St. Louis company was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for threatening to release proprietary company information to competitors and clients.

After Gregory Clark was fired in February 2020 by his employer, identified in court only as DW, he emailed a former co-worker and threatened to share billing and pricing information with others, prosecutors said. He later demanded cash from a company lawyer to return the information, although he eventually returned the information without receiving any money.

Clark, 54, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, pleaded guilty in November to a federal extortion charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Investigating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports