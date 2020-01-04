North County man accused of spreading nude photos of ex

ST. LOUIS — A North County man is accused of posting to social media nude images of a woman without her consent and also sending them to her family, according to court documents.

Dennis Boyd, 57, of Normandy, was charged Thursday with a felony count of disseminating private sexual images under Missouri's “revenge porn” law enacted in 2018 by the state legislature.

Court documents allege Boyd created a Facebook page under the name of a woman he once dated and posted nude or partially nude photos of her on the page without her permission.

The woman's mother also was sent photos from Boyd's cellphone in September, according to charging documents.

A warrant was issued for Boyd's arrest Thursday, court documents show. It was not clear Saturday if Boyd has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Boyd is not the first in the St. Louis metro area to be charged under the revenge porn law.