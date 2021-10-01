North County man charged after surveillance camera captures Walnut Park West shooting

ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis County man was charged Thursday after police gathered surveillance footage of an August homicide in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Earl Love, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Stanford Morris, 45, of St. Charles County.

Police say in charging documents that they seized surveillance footage showing Love getting out of Morris' car, reaching into the vehicle and shooting Morris before leaving the scene with a rifle and a bag.

Court documents add that other surveillance images show that earlier in the night Morris and Love left a bar together in the car and that after the killing, Morris' phone appears to have traveled to Love's home.

Morris was killed about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue, near Riverview Boulevard. He was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said at the time.

Morris lived in the 200 block of Shirley Ridge Drive in unincorporated St. Charles County.

Love was denied bond Thursday. He has previous felony convictions for first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to court documents.

