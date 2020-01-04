North County man charged under 'revenge porn' law accused of spreading photos of ex

ST. LOUIS — A North County man is accused of spreading nude images of a woman without her consent, including posting the pictures on social media and sending them to her family, according to court documents.
Dennis Boyd, 57, of Normandy, was charged Thursday with a felony count of disseminating private sexual images under Missouri's “revenge porn” law enacted in 2018 by the state legislature.
Court documents allege Boyd created a Facebook page under the name of a woman he had previously been in a romantic relationship with where he posted nude or partially nude photos of her without her permission.
The woman's mother was also sent the same photos from Boyd's phone number in September, charging documents say.
A warrant was issued for Boyd's arrest Thursday, court documents show. A mugshot of Boyd was not available Saturday.
Boyd is not the first in the St. Louis metro area to be charged under the new "revenge porn" law.
Adam Coffey, a bodybuilder from the Mehlville area, was charged with a felony under the law in January 2019. Charges claim he shared photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend having sex to her friends on Facebook without her permission. The case is still pending.
Then-Gov. Eric Greitens signed the"revenge porn" measure into law just before leaving office on June 1, 2018.
Greitens resigned after he was accused of taking a semi-nude photo of his then-lover and threatening her with its release if she ever told of the affair. He denied the accusations.