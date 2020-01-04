North County man charged under 'revenge porn' law accused of spreading photos of ex

ST. LOUIS — A North County man is accused of spreading nude images of a woman without her consent, including posting the pictures on social media and sending them to her family, according to court documents.

Dennis Boyd, 57, of Normandy, was charged Thursday with a felony count of disseminating private sexual images under Missouri's “revenge porn” law enacted in 2018 by the state legislature.

Court documents allege Boyd created a Facebook page under the name of a woman he had previously been in a romantic relationship with where he posted nude or partially nude photos of her without her permission.

The woman's mother was also sent the same photos from Boyd's phone number in September, charging documents say.

A warrant was issued for Boyd's arrest Thursday, court documents show. A mugshot of Boyd was not available Saturday.

Boyd is not the first in the St. Louis metro area to be charged under the new "revenge porn" law.