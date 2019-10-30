ST. LOUIS — A man from north St. Louis County was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the death of a man Monday north of Carondelet Park.
Kevin Patrick, 34, is being held without bail. He is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The weapons charge alleges he fired a weapon while intoxicated.
The victim is Clenelle Johnson, 56, of the 4100 block of O Bannon Road in the Mehlville area of south St. Louis County.
St. Louis police were called before 3 p.m. Monday to a brick, two-story house in the 1000 block of Bates Street, between Louisiana and Tennessee avenues. Johnson's body was found in the doorway of the building. Police arrested Patrick at the scene.
Johnson's cousin, David Ayers, said Johnson renovates homes and was in the area looking for help on a job. Johnson was shot several times, Ayers said.