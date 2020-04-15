North County Police Cooperative officer hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A North County Police Cooperative officer has been hospitalized with COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

The police cooperative, which patrols seven small municipalities in north St. Louis County, issued a statement that the department has followed safety protocols since the diagnosis to protect fellow officers and the community.

The department would not give any more details Wednesday, including the safety measures taken and what cities the officer patrolled.

The North County Cooperative patrols Vinita Park, Wellston, Pine Lawn, Dellwood, Uplands Park, Velda Village Hills and Beverly Hills.

The officer is not the first St. Louis area first responder to test positive for the virus. St. Louis County police Officer Nathan Phillips was diagnosed with COVID-19 March 28, but returned to the job this week after a full recovery. A civilian employee of the county police department also tested positive April 6, county police said Tuesday.

St. Louis police have had at least one officer test positive for the virus. The department's traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, went into quarantine in late March after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19, union officials told the Post-Dispatch last month.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member