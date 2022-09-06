North County police to give away free car clubs to Kia, Hyundai owners

ST. LOUIS — The North County Police Cooperative will hand out free steering wheel clubs Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. to Kia and Hyundai owners at James McGee Park, at 8374 Midland Boulevard.
The free car clubs will be available to residents who live in Vinita Park, Wellston, Pine Lawn, Uplands Park, Velda Village Hills, Beverly Hills, Dellwood and Hanley Hills.
In order to guarantee a car club, residents are encouraged to register online prior to the event here.
People must also bring the vehicle to pick up the club or have the registration paperwork with them.
The giveaway comes as rates of stolen Kias and Hyundais have skyrocketed in recent months in the St. Louis area — a trend that’s also been seen nationally due to a viral TikTok video that shows how to break into and drive off in the stolen, South Korean-made vehicles using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable. The method can be used on those cars because the manufacturers did not install engine immobilizers, an electric anti-theft security device.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has also given away car clubs at at least one event, but spokesman Monte Chambers said he could not provide information on how many residents have received a free anti-theft device.
The city also sells the clubs at a discounted price and sold 181 car clubs between July 18 and Aug. 31, Chambers said. In comparison, the city sold 60 between May 23 and July 18.
"So we have seen a huge increase in sales," he said.
City leaders in August threatened to sue car companies Kia and Hyundai if they don’t address a defect that makes the vehicles easier to steal.
St. Louis leaders said the city averaged 21 Kia and Hyundai theft incidents per day in July. That number increased to about 23 per day in August.
Hyundai is the parent company of Kia Motors, but the two operate independently.
A Kansas City-area law firm has already filed suits against the car companies in several states, and a federal class action lawsuit has been filed in Iowa, according to classaction.org.