North St. Louis polling place relocated after man backs car into building, causes disturbance

ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis polling place had to be relocated for the Democratic presidential primary election Tuesday after a man crashed a car into a building and caused a disturbance inside the polling location, police said.
A man intentionally backed a car into the Ward 22 polling place, Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 5515 Martin Luther King Drive, about 9:30 a.m., police said.
Footage from KSDK news appears to show that an SUV backed into the church, hitting a railing and dislodging a few bricks near an entrance.
Police said the man then entered the church and created a “disturbance” at the polling place, but did not immediately specify what that entailed. No one was injured, police said.
The man was taken into custody, and was driven to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
The city's Board of Election Commissioners announced about 11 a.m. that the polling location for precincts 1, 4, 5 and 8 in Ward 22 would be relocated “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
The polling place is now located at Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue.
Cones blocked off the parking lot of the original polling place Tuesday afternoon and signs directed voters to the new location.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.