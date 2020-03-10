North St. Louis polling place relocated after man backs car into building, causes disturbance

ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis polling place had to be relocated for the Democratic presidential primary election Tuesday after a man crashed a car into a building and caused a disturbance inside the polling location, police said.

A man intentionally backed a car into the Ward 22 polling place, Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 5515 Martin Luther King Drive, about 9:30 a.m., police said.

Footage from KSDK news appears to show that an SUV backed into the church, hitting a railing and dislodging a few bricks near an entrance.

Police said the man then entered the church and created a “disturbance” at the polling place, but did not immediately specify what that entailed. No one was injured, police said.

The man was taken into custody, and was driven to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

The city's Board of Election Commissioners announced about 11 a.m. that the polling location for precincts 1, 4, 5 and 8 in Ward 22 would be relocated “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The polling place is now located at Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue.