North St. Louis shooting is first city homicide of 2021
ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the abdomen Monday has died of his wounds, making him the first homicide victim in the city in 2021, according to police.

Just after 11 a.m. police received several calls about a shooting in the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue, just south of Fairground Park. The shooting victim was breathing when officers arrived but later died at a hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police said they would provide more details later Monday.

St. Louis last year recorded its highest rate of homicides than at any time in the past 50 years.

