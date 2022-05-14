North St. Louis shooting leaves one dead, one wounded

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded Saturday evening in north St. Louis, police said.
The shooting took place about 6:15 p.m. near St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue — which divides the Greater Ville and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods.
The woman died at the scene, police said, and the man was taken to the hospital.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
