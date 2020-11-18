Northeast Missouri city clerk stole $317,000, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury in St. Louis earlier this month indicted the city clerk for the Ralls County town of Center on charges she stole about $317,000 from municipal coffers, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Tracey Ray, 48, was arrested Tuesday after being indicted in U.S. District Court on Nov. 5. She's charged with wire fraud and federal program theft.

Prosecutors said that from January 2015 through July 3, 2019, Ray used city money to pay 30 personal credit card bills totaling $206,342, and on about 40 occasions she used city checks to pay health, disability and life insurance premiums for herself and relatives worth $62,537.

She also issued payroll checks to herself totaling about $3,580 and wrote city checks worth about $35,546 for personal purchases at various stores as well as for her mortgage and personal insurance policies and for relatives, prosecutors said. Ray also stole cash that residents paid to the city totaling $7,407, they said.

She covered up her crimes by falsifying financial reports, accounting records and bills, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis.

No lawyer is listed for Ray in online court records.

Center is about 20 miles southwest of Hannibal.

