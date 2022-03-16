Northwoods man, 81, dies after being hit by car near St. Louis funeral home

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with victim's name, details on driver

ST. LOUIS — An 81-year-old man from Northwoods died Tuesday after being hit by a car near a funeral home, police said.

Paul Thompson was hit about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on a parking lot next to the Wade Funeral Home, in the 4800 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

St. Louis police said he was struck by a 2011 Chrysler 300, which was driven by a 76-year-old man. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police investigators.

After being struck, Thompson had a leg injury and was conscious and talking with medics, police said. However, he apparently was suffering from internal injuries and was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital.

Thompson lived in the 7100 block of Willow Wood Drive in Northwoods.