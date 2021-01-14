Northwoods man accused of killing man, injuring children when he shot into vehicle

CLAYTON — A Northwoods man was charged Thursday with shooting into a car, killing the driver and injuring two children.

Cameron Bernard, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Prosecutors say Bernard and another assailant on Oct. 15 shot into a vehicle driven by Ryan Hampton, 19, of Bridgeton, in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Bernard and the other assailant were in a stolen car, police say. Both cars crashed soon after the shooting, and police say the suspects ran from the scene with the murder weapon.

Hampton died at a hospital. Two children in his car, ages 5 and 9, were also taken to a hospital but have since been released. At least one had a serious injury, court records show.

Bernard does not have an attorney listed in court records.

