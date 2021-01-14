 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwoods man accused of killing man, injuring children when he shot into vehicle
0 comments

Northwoods man accused of killing man, injuring children when he shot into vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}
Cameron Bernard

Cameron Bernard is charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

CLAYTON — A Northwoods man was charged Thursday with shooting into a car, killing the driver and injuring two children. 

Cameron Bernard, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. 

Prosecutors say Bernard and another assailant on Oct. 15 shot into a vehicle driven by Ryan Hampton, 19, of Bridgeton, in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

Bernard and the other assailant were in a stolen car, police say. Both cars crashed soon after the shooting, and police say the suspects ran from the scene with the murder weapon. 

Hampton died at a hospital. Two children in his car, ages 5 and 9, were also taken to a hospital but have since been released. At least one had a serious injury, court records show. 

Bernard does not have an attorney listed in court records. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports