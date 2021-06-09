 Skip to main content
Northwoods man convicted of statutory sodomy
CLAYTON — A Northwoods man was convicted Wednesday of two counts of statutory sodomy involving a child younger than 12. 

Timothy J. Perkins, 36, was charged last year with assaulting a minor in 2019 in Vinita Park. The victim was 8 at the time, according to charging documents. 

Prosecutors said they will recommend two consecutive 10-year sentences. Perkins' sentencing is set for July 16. 

"Our hearts go out to this courageous victim whose testimony was essential to putting this predator behind bars," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "No sentence is sufficient punishment for taking the innocence of a child, but we hope this outcome gives the victim closure, and we pray the healing process can begin." 

