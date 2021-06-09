Northwoods man convicted of statutory sodomy

CLAYTON — A Northwoods man was convicted Wednesday of two counts of statutory sodomy involving a child younger than 12.
Timothy J. Perkins, 36, was charged last year with assaulting a minor in 2019 in Vinita Park. The victim was 8 at the time, according to charging documents.
Prosecutors said they will recommend two consecutive 10-year sentences. Perkins' sentencing is set for July 16.
"Our hearts go out to this courageous victim whose testimony was essential to putting this predator behind bars," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "No sentence is sufficient punishment for taking the innocence of a child, but we hope this outcome gives the victim closure, and we pray the healing process can begin."
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.