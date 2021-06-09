Northwoods man convicted of statutory sodomy

Timothy J. Perkins, 36, was charged last year with assaulting a minor in 2019 in Vinita Park. The victim was 8 at the time, according to charging documents.

"Our hearts go out to this courageous victim whose testimony was essential to putting this predator behind bars," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "No sentence is sufficient punishment for taking the innocence of a child, but we hope this outcome gives the victim closure, and we pray the healing process can begin."