 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Northwoods man faces 30 years after admitting fatal carjacking
0 comments

Northwoods man faces 30 years after admitting fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A man from Northwoods faces 30 years in prison after he admitted killing a St. Louis woman while stealing her car in 2019.

Anthony D. Jones Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to carjacking resulting in death, a gun charge and two counts of witness tampering. Jones admitted shooting Jessica Vinson on May 4, 2019, before stealing her 2015 Dodge Charger.

Jones and Vinson, of the 4300 block of Maffitt Avenue, had met early that morning outside of a club, and the pair spent the morning together, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski said during the hearing.

Jones gave Vinson's key to an "associate," who burglarized her house. After she fell asleep in the front seat, he drove to an alley in the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue, in the city's Visitation Park neighborhood. He shot her twice in the side of the head and once in the back, then dumped her body in the alley, Szczucinski said.

Two days after the carjacking, St. Louis police spotted Vinson's car. Jones sped off, eventually crashing near an exit ramp at I-70 and Grand Avenue. Police found a pistol in the vehicle and Jones hiding in a nearby garage.

Jones later threatened two witnesses from jail.

As part of the plea, both sides agreed to recommend a 30-year prison sentence when Jones next appears in court on April 20.

Four of Vinson's relatives also spoke during the hearing, both about the catastrophic effects of her death and their wish that Jones would get more than 30 years.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'The virus is real,' says St. Louis County executive

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News