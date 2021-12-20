Northwoods man faces 30 years after admitting fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A man from Northwoods faces 30 years in prison after he admitted killing a St. Louis woman while stealing her car in 2019.

Anthony D. Jones Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to carjacking resulting in death, a gun charge and two counts of witness tampering. Jones admitted shooting Jessica Vinson on May 4, 2019, before stealing her 2015 Dodge Charger.

Jones and Vinson, of the 4300 block of Maffitt Avenue, had met early that morning outside of a club, and the pair spent the morning together, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski said during the hearing.

Jones gave Vinson's key to an "associate," who burglarized her house. After she fell asleep in the front seat, he drove to an alley in the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue, in the city's Visitation Park neighborhood. He shot her twice in the side of the head and once in the back, then dumped her body in the alley, Szczucinski said.

Two days after the carjacking, St. Louis police spotted Vinson's car. Jones sped off, eventually crashing near an exit ramp at I-70 and Grand Avenue. Police found a pistol in the vehicle and Jones hiding in a nearby garage.

Jones later threatened two witnesses from jail.