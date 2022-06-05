 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwoods man fatally shot in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man, 52, was fatally shot about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Labadie Avenue, police said.

Jimmie Trussell, of the 3700 block of Neona Avenue in Northwoods, was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Authorities found Trussell in a vehicle.

The block where the shooting occurred is in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.

Police provided no other details.

At least 94 men, 28 women and 11 children killed so far in 2022
