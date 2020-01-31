Northwoods man gets another life prison term after admitting to third and fourth homicides

ST. LOUIS — A Northwoods man who recently began a life term in prison for two homicides in St. Louis County's Castle Point area in 2016 received another life prison term Friday in two city homicides from that year.

Brandon J. Harris, 35, of the 7100 block of Florian Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, robbery and other charges. The murder counts were reduced from first degree.