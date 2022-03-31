Northwoods police find body in home after a gunman fires shots at officers

NORTHWOODS — Police called to check on a resident in Northwoods found a body inside a home there late Wednesday night, after a man in a car fired shots at officers.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Natural Bridge Road and Colonial Avenue, in the city of Northwoods. No officers were hurt, and police were searching for the gunman.

Later, officers went to the home in the 3700 block of Colonial, where they had been asked to check on a resident. They found a person dead at the home, police said.

St. Louis County police are handling the death as a homicide. Authorities have not released details about the victim or said if the death was connected to the shots being fired at officers.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said county investigators are only handling the homicide on Colonial and nothing else that happened in Northwoods.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

