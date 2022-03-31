Northwoods police find man slain in home after a gunman fires shots at officers

UPDATED at 10 a.m. with victim's son showing up at home

NORTHWOODS — Police officers who were asked to check on a Northwoods resident late Wednesday night went to the home and discovered a man slain.

When police first got to the home, someone fired shots at the officers, but didn't hit them.

Police say the gunman got away and they were searching for him Thursday. They think the shooting is connected to the homicide.

Northwoods police at the scene Thursday wouldn't say if police shot back at the gunman. The department's chief was not available.

The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Natural Bridge Road and Colonial Avenue, in the city of Northwoods. Police were asked to check on the welfare of a resident at 3712 Colonial Avenue.

When officers pulled up outside of the home, on Colonial near Ascension Avenue, someone fired shots at them but missed.

Later, officers went into the home and found a man dead. His death was a homicide, though police haven't said how he died. Police have not released the victim's name.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, just after technicians with the medical examiner's office loaded the body into their van, the victim's adult son drove to Colonial. He left his SUV idling and ducked under the police crime-scene tape to walk toward his parents' home.

Two Northwoods police officers stopped him. They urged him to be as calm as possible, then led him to the house. He came out minutes later and walked to his vehicle, wailing, "My daddy's gone, my ... daddy's gone."

Northwoods asked St. Louis County police to handle the homicide investigation.

