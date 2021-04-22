Nurse arrested after two patients overdose on heroin at Florissant center

FLORISSANT — A nurse at a Florissant nursing home and rehab center was arrested after authorities say the worker distributed heroin that resulted in two patients overdosing last week.

Police responded to a call for an overdose Friday at Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center at 250 S. New Florissant Road. Officers learned that two people had overdosed and staff had given them Narcan to revive them. One patient was hospitalized. Both patients are expected to recover, police said.

"Through our investigation it was revealed that a patient had distributed heroin to the two individuals that had previously overdosed," Florissant police spokesman Steve Michael said Thursday. "It was (then) revealed that there was a nurse that was also distributing heroin to that patient, who in turn gave it to those other two patients."

The nurse and patient had not been formally charged as of Thursday.

“The health and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority," Crystal Creek spokeswoman Beth DeFalco said. "We notified police of the situation and are cooperating fully with the investigation. We cannot comment further at this time because the investigation is ongoing."

