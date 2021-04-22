 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nurse arrested after two patients overdose on heroin at Florissant center
0 comments

Nurse arrested after two patients overdose on heroin at Florissant center

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORISSANT — A nurse at a Florissant nursing home and rehab center was arrested after authorities say the worker distributed heroin that resulted in two patients overdosing last week.

Police responded to a call for an overdose Friday at Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center at 250 S. New Florissant Road. Officers learned that two people had overdosed and staff had given them Narcan to revive them. One patient was hospitalized. Both patients are expected to recover, police said.

"Through our investigation it was revealed that a patient had distributed heroin to the two individuals that had previously overdosed," Florissant police spokesman Steve Michael said Thursday. "It was (then) revealed that there was a nurse that was also distributing heroin to that patient, who in turn gave it to those other two patients."

The nurse and patient had not been formally charged as of Thursday.

“The health and well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority," Crystal Creek spokeswoman Beth DeFalco said. "We notified police of the situation and are cooperating fully with the investigation. We cannot comment further at this time because the investigation is ongoing."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and closed party caucuses

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports