Nurse gets probation for stealing pain pills from Metro East nursing home residents

EAST ST. LOUIS — A nurse who stole pain pills from at least 23 residents of eight nursing homes in Madison and St. Clair counties was sentenced Wednesday to probation, her lawyer said.

Between August, 2018, and March, 2021, Angela M. Mohler, of Shiloh, stole hydrocodone, morphine or oxycodone from various nursing home residents. At times, she altered records to indicate the pills were given to patients, replaced the pills with “regular acetaminophen,” or diluted liquid morphine to cover up what she took.

Mohler victimized patients at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation, the Lebanon Care Center, Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville, Integrity Healthcare of Alton, Collinsville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon.

Mohler pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in October to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud or deception.

She received her nursing license in 2009.

Mohler's lawyer John Stobbs said in a message after the hearing that, "Both the government and I recommended a sentence at the low end of the guideline range. The fact that Angela can never work in the medical profession again is a huge punishment. Angela became addicted to OxyContin after having surgery on her knee."

