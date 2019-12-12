EDWARDSVILLE — A woman is facing two counts of murder for causing the death of her mother-in-law by giving her an overdose of morphine, authorities said Thursday.
Amy L. Melchert, 47, a registered nurse, also is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, according to Madison County court documents. The overdose occurred in June while Wilma J. Melchert, 85, was in the care of Amy Melchert.
Wood River police began investigating shortly after Wilma Melchert's death in the 500 block of East Ferguson Avenue.
Investigators noticed discrepancies in witness statements and determined that drugs prescribed to Wilma Melchert were missing. After an autopsy and toxicology screening, her death was ruled a homicide from an overdose of morphine.
Amy Melchert's bail has been set at $500,000.