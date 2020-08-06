Nurse injured when pickup strikes South County public health building

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A nurse was injured Thursday when a pickup truck slammed into a St. Louis County Department of Public Health building.

The driver told police the pickup had just been loaned to him by a nearby Ford dealership and that it suddenly accelerated beyond his control.

Police were called to the building on South Lindbergh Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. to find that the new F-150 truck had been driven into a front wall of the building, said Christopher Ave, spokesman for the health department.

The pickup knocked down the front wall and the nurse was struck and briefly trapped under the truck, Ave said. The nurse and driver were taken to a hospital and both were conscious, though their conditions were not disclosed by police.

The location serves as a coronavirus testing center. Testing will continue at the location, Ave said.

