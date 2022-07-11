Nurse, paramedic stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A nurse and a paramedic were stabbed and seriously injured Monday morning at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, officials said.

Prosecutors charged Jimissa Rivers, 30, of Dellwood, with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents said Rivers was captured on video stabbing the two victims before multiple bystanders restrained her. A knife was recovered from the scene.

Officials at SSM Health wrote in a statement Monday evening that the system was “deeply saddened and shaken” by the incident.

“Our priority is the health and safety of all our team members, patients and the community we serve,” the statement said.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell vowed to “do everything in our power to protect our nurses and all medical providers, starting with holding this individual accountable.”

Rivers is being held in St. Louis County on $2 million cash bond, prosecutors said. An attorney was not listed in court documents.