 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nurse, paramedic stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton

  • 0

BRIDGETON — A nurse and a paramedic were stabbed and seriously injured Monday morning at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, officials said.

Prosecutors charged Jimissa Rivers, 30, of Dellwood, with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents said Rivers was captured on video stabbing the two victims before multiple bystanders restrained her. A knife was recovered from the scene.

Officials at SSM Health wrote in a statement Monday evening that the system was “deeply saddened and shaken” by the incident.

“Our priority is the health and safety of all our team members, patients and the community we serve,” the statement said.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell vowed to “do everything in our power to protect our nurses and all medical providers, starting with holding this individual accountable.”

Rivers is being held in St. Louis County on $2 million cash bond, prosecutors said. An attorney was not listed in court documents.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News